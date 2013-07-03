7digital launches first Firefox OS music store

7digital has announced the first digital music store for Firefox OS, bringing a 25-million-track catalogue to the device.

This follows the announcement from Mozilla that Firefox OS devices are now in the wild, with the ZTE Open on sale in Spain for €69.

According to the company, which referred to itself as the “leading open digital music platform”, the application has been developed as part of 7digital’s platform-agnostic mobile strategy. Existing users can already sync music from their 7digital Locker to start listening to music immediately.

7digital CEO Ben Drury enthused: “The potential of Firefox OS is huge. With more than 20 hardware and operator partners around the world, Firefox OS is filling the need for a fully adaptable, unconstrained mobile platform to deliver an innovative and customisable mobile web experience. We believe this offers us a significant market opportunity as a digital music provider.”

He emphasised that 7digital did not want to tie users to a single device or operating system, and the company’s interest in openness makes it “ideally placed to become the default digital music store for Firefox OS smartphones”.

It remains to be seen how well Firefox OS fares in a world of iOS and Android devices, but as .net reported in April, the initial set of dev phones sparked a buying frenzy. In part, this was driven by the nature of the platform, which uses open web standards for apps and provides full access to a device’s features. The likes of 7digital being fully on board can’t help but boost the platform’s chances.