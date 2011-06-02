Activate: A day in the woods

Catch up with old friends and make new ones

Activate is a chance to socialise with web industry folk in a relaxed and fun setting: namely, a giant forest in Kent. By day there will be lake activities, orienteering, assault courses and the like, and by night there will be barbecuing, drinking and campfires.



If that sounds too hardcore, you're free to do as much or little as you like, and you can swap the tipis for a hotel.



The day is 5 August 2011 and it's being organising by Elliot Jay Stocks and Dan Millar of Decode.



Dan says: "Working in the web industry for many of us means long days (and often nights!) spent in front of a screen. We wanted to put together an event which would get our industry friends and peers away from their desks, outside and having some fun! The result was Activate! Teamwork. Adrenaline. Prizes. Beer. BBQ. Awesomesauce."



There are only 100 spaces, so jump to preparetoactivate.com to book your place.