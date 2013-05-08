Announcing Generate: .net's first ever conference!

We're excited and proud to announce that on Friday 13 September we will be holding our very first conference, Generate. We're big fans of the conference circuit as a source of inspiration, education and networking opportunities, so we decided to create our own event!

We've been lucky enough to attract an excellent bunch of speakers including Mark Boulton, Oliver Reichenstein, Stephanie Rieger and Stephen Hay. The full line-up is crammed with a mixture of well-known faces and brilliant rising stars: take a look!

The .net team has attended dozens of conferences and we know from experience that comfort and atmosphere make a big difference to your day, so we're holding the event at a fantastic venue: the Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden, London. There'll be good food and drink, and plenty of space to consume it while mingling with fellow attendees.

Early bird tickets

There's 20 per cent off the ticket price until 1 June, so if you can sign up before then it will cost £229 including VAT. Thereafter, the price is £275, also inclusive of VAT.

The first five confirmed attendees will also get a pair of tickets for the .net Awards on 31 May.