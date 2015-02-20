Award-winning creative explores how code is inseparable from design

We're excited to announce that Katie Kovalcin, net magazine's Young Designer of the Year, will be speaking at our conference, Generate, on 17 April 2015 in New York.

She will be exploring how code is inseparable from design, in a talk entitled 'Design the code, not comps!'.

"We know that designers need to code more," says Kolvacin, "but we also need developers to design more. At the end of the day, the code IS the design.

"When developers are coding early in the design process, magical things start to take shape. I'll explain how to incorporate a collaborative process and walk through a process case study to demonstrate the benefits for all of those involved, including the client."

Kovalcin is a teacher for Girl Develop It, and a writer for various publications. She strongly values collaboration with her teammates, performance in design, and beautifully smart design systems. She loves her dog and iced coffee more than anything formerly mentioned.

Generate NY – brought to you by net magazine and Creative Bloq – is a one day, two track conference that promises a mix of practical, technical and inspirational talks.

Elsewhere at Generate NY, Val Head will discuss CSS animation, Jonathan Snook will talk about CSS, and Pamela Pavliscak will explore the emotional connection we have with our devices. The day will close with Mike Monteiro's keynote presentation: 13 Ways Designers Screw Up Client Presentation.

The list of top speakers also includes Dave Rupert, Anton Repponen and lots more. So don't delay. Buy your ticket now!