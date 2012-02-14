Dev to fix online presentations

Topics

The Pitch, a project by Faruk Ateş, is trying to make presentations a "first class citizen of the web"

Developer Faruk Ate has unveiled The Pitch. The background behind the project is that desktop presentation software is stagnant and increasingly at odds with online-oriented workflow.

We spoke to Ate to find out more about his project and how it aims to bring presentations into the present.

.net: What is it exactly you're trying to do here?
Ate: We're trying to re-imagine 'presentations' in a very big way. Rather than trying to replicate existing functionality from desktop software on the web, our aim is to redefine what the entire experience is like, start to finish: from the first moment a speaker sets out to craft a talk, all the way to the moment she shares it with an online audience and someone loads it up in their browser at home or work.

.net: How will what you're doing benefit people over using, say, Keynote?
Ate: For anyone who ever wants to share their presentation after they give their talk, we will offer obvious benefits in providing a much better sharing platform where the value of your talk is retained, rather than lost. But even for those who don't want to share, our interface will take a radically different approach to crafting your presentation, saving you time while making it a much better, more structured end-product.

.net: What happens on your product if someone lacks a web connection and needs to give a presentation?
Ate: We feel very strongly that you should own your own data, so there will be export options allowing you to save a presentation to your computer and present from there.

.net: What can people do to help?
Ate: Right now, people should just explore http://thepit.ch/ and, if it interests them, submit the form at the end. Especially if they'd like to be considered for the private beta.

