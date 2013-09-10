Dig deeper into browsers with the latest .net magazine

The latest edition of .net magazine has just hit the newsstands. In this issue we dig deeper into browsers than ever before. If you’re a performance-conscious developer you’ll love our exploration of the optimisation tools that are built into browsers. We’ll cover topics like:

Emulate a touch device: building a site for a smartphone inside a browser can be tough, especially if you want to employ swiping. Chrome has tools to help.

building a site for a smartphone inside a browser can be tough, especially if you want to employ swiping. Chrome has tools to help.

Chrome has recently added a new feature that allows you to make changes from the developer tools and automatically update your source file.

Whether you’re a beginner, an expert or somewhere in-between you’ll find loads of practical tips to help make your code shine.



Elsewhere in our bumper issue, we delve into the world of super smooth graphics. We’ll explore the causes of jerky visuals and how to make your site work so smoothly that the pickiest of human eyes will be well and truly satisfied.



The issue also includes:

Understand marketing analytics: how to use data and build a successful brand

how to use data and build a successful brand

the Flexible Box Layout Module is new in CSS. We take it for a test drive and build and app.

use the Foundation framework to translate a sketch into a full HTML prototype.

