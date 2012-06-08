Facebook launches App Center

Facebook last month announced App Center, warning developers to prepare for its new centralised location that's designed for growing mobile apps that use Facebook. The social networking giant has now in a press release reported that App Center has officially been launched.

Initially, App Center will roll out in the USA and over the coming weeks in other territories, and it starts with 600 mobile and web apps, including Draw Something, Pinterest, Nike+ GPS and Jetpack Joyride.

Facebook product manager Matt Wyndowe noted that much of the aim behind App Center is curation, rather than a soup of apps: "The App Center gives you personalised recommendations, and lets you browse the apps your friends use,” he said. “It only lists high-quality apps, based on feedback from people who use the app."

This chimes with the earlier report, where Facebook software engineer Aaron Brady said thst listings and success within App Center would rely on user ratings and engagement, thereby ensuring poorly rated and received apps are not promoted.

Facebook's also clearly looking at the wider picture regarding the future of the web. Along with App Center being available for web, iOS and Android,

Wyndowe said you can "send apps you find on your computer to your mobile device using the new 'Send to Mobile' feature".

If a mobile app requires a download, you'll be sent to install it from the Apple App Store or Google Play.