Generate New York in pictures

On Friday 20 June, around 200 web designers and developers gathered at the beautiful New World Stages, off Broadway in New York City, for Generate New York - net’s first ever conference in the US, presented alongside Creative Bloq.

The videos of all 14 talks will be on our YouTube channel soon; follow @netmag on Twitter for updates. You can see the full set of pictures on Flickr - go here for the conference photos, and here for the Dribbble Meetup and pre-event album.

Responsive web design pioneer Ethan Marcotte on doing more with less

Ian Coyle of Huge Inc. on solving problems with great design

Media Temple Creative Director John Setzen on the art of the redesign

Etsy's product design lead Cap Watkins on how to grow a design team and still ship great products

Powerful and inspiring as always, Karen McGrane delivered a practical talk on how to deal with the hordes of new devices coming our way

Energetic Jenn Lukas shared her passion for fantastic interactions

Viktoria Harrison of charity:water on creating a fresh approach to branding

Derek Featherstone on accessibility as a design tool

Brendan Dawes on making beautiful art out of data

Carl Smith on what we can learn from kids

Claudio Guglieri on The Hitchhiker's Design Guide to the Galaxy

Jen Simmons on new ideas for page layout

Performance expert Nicole Sullivan on banishing slow loads and janky scrolling

Dave Shea of CSS Zen Garden took us through a history of the web

New World Stages provided a spectacular space for the day's events

Missed out on Generate New York? The Generate conference hits London again on 26 September 2014 - head to the Generate London site get more information and register online so you don't miss out!