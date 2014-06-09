Generate Week begins with a $100 discount offer!

Generate New York is the conference for web designers and developers brought to you by net magazine and Creative Bloq. There are just 11 days to go, but there's still time to snap up some tickets! To make this prospect even more enticing, we're offering a discount of $100 off the price of your ticket for the duration of this week. Just enter the code generate100 at the checkout to get the special price.

We've been making quite a lot of noise about Generate but if by some chance you've never heard of it, here's what you need to know: we've got some of the best people who speak about web design to come together on 20 June to create an energising day of education and inspiration.

Top of that list are our keynote speakers, Ethan Marcotte, who coined the term "responsive web design", and Dave Shea of CSS Zen Garden. We've also got Karen McGrane, Jenn Lukas, Carl Smith, Derek Featherstone, Nicole Sullivan and a bunch of other outstanding individuals.

We expect the day to be a super networking opportunity, but to make even more chances for you to meet interesting people we've set up a low-key event that will take place in the near-by Houndstooth pub on the evening before the conference itself. Carl Smith will interview a some of the speakers and there will be a chance to meet them in a relaxed environment. There will also be a Dribbble meetup in the same place, with plenty of free drink and cake.

If that sounds like fun, watch this space over the next week to get a chance to win free tickets and read a selection of speaker interviews previewing what will be covered in their talks on the day.

Head over here to pick your ticket.