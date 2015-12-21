Generate wins design conference award

Can you afford to miss this award-winning event in 2016?

Creative Market, an online marketplace where you can buy digital design goods, has just announced the results of its inaugural Awards. And the big news is that our very own web design event, Generate, has been voted by the community to be the most influential design conference.

"We're thrilled!" says net magazine editor Oliver Lindberg. "A massive thanks to everyone who voted for Generate. It's fantastic to get such good feedback from the community, and this award really validates what we're doing.

"Our New York show in particular had such an amazing lineup: Brad Frost, Mike Monteiro, Anton & Irene, and Lara Hogan to name but a few. We can't wait to do it all again in 2016 and add a few more cities! San Francisco and Sydney, here we come!"

So how can you get involved? Generate New York will be back on 22 April and if you've not got your Generate New York ticket yet, buy yours today while there are still some left!

Meanwhile, Generate London returns 21-23 September and we'll be adding some new cities to the mix: we'll be in San Francisco (15 July) and Sydney (5 September) for the first time in 2016.