HTML5 implemented first in Scottish museums

The National Museums of Scotland have claimed a world first by moving all of their sites to HTML5, becoming the first museum organisation in the world to do so.

Part of a larger redesign, the HTML5 revamp sees five sites ported to the new code, with Simon Madine, Digital Media Technical Manager, commenting: "HTML 5 not only gives us more freedom to structure our content in useful ways but it also shows our commitment to being at the forefront within the public sector of embracing digital media."

We don't normally get into the nitty-gritty of museums here on .net, but any worthwhile and well-implemented use of HTML5 is newsworthy to us.