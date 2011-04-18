Internet World 2011 to feature Facebook

Internet World, Europe’s leading event for digital marketing and online business, has landed quite a coup this year. The conference, which takes place on 10-12 May in London, has not only secured social media giant Facebook as exhibitor and sponsor. There will also be practical workshops conducted by Facebook and a keynote by Stephen Haines, UK commercial director at Facebook, about the future of the social web and “Facebook's vision for brands being social”.



Along with Google and Mobile, social media really is one of the hot topics at Internet World 2011. There are around 140 education sessions in six themed theatres and the Future of Social Media Theatre, for example, will present talks on social media strategies, ROI, customer services, video and more. Speakers include Justin Cooke (Fortune Cookie and BIMA), Peter Broadband (head of user experience at Webcredible) and Jon Keefe (CEO of KMP Digitata).



Other ‘don’t miss!’ keynotes feature Google (How Google Measures the Impact of Display Advertising; The Mobile (R)evolution), Amazon (The Outlook for Internet Retailing), eBay (The Future of Online Advertising - off-line Retail Marketing) and Yahoo (The Future Innovations In Search).



Of course, we will be there, too, so if you're heading to Internet World 2011 next month, be sure to pop by stand number E8110 to meet the .net team.



