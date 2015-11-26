Become a UI master with the new issue of net

Topics

Master UI design, take on the flexbox module and discover the UX of VR in net issue 275 – out now!

Do you want to become a user interface master? This month, the net team asked expert Johan Ronsse to run through what makes a great UI designer, and share some tips for the techniques and considerations you should be focusing on.

Find out the secret to great UI design

This issue, the team are also offering readers 37-page accessibility ebook, completely free! In this two-chapter excerpt from A Web For Everyone, you'll discover how to master easy interactions, and design wayfinding that helps everyone find what they need.

Download a FREE accessibility ebook

In the Projects section, you can dive into the CSS3 module that looks set to revolutionise how we lay out responsive pages: flexbox. Wes Bos walks through how use the mdoule to centre, align, scale and reorder elements on your web page.

Flexbox looks set to revolutionise how we design

Elsewhere in the issue:

  • The team chat to Tim Kadlec about what happens when performance is a matter or life or death
  • Reed explain how they put together a best-selling app to help G&T-lovers find their perfect drink combination

Laura Cortes unlocks the mystery of UX design for virtual reality

Philip Zastrow takes on element queries

Paul Airy shows you how to master typography in email

Alasdair Monk looks at why our design tools are holding us back

