The Responsive Web Design Handbook: on sale now

The Responsive Web Design Handbook is now available in print and via our container app Apple Newsstand. Inside this hefty volume you will find contributions from Ethan Marcotte himself, as well as other industry leaders including Jeffrey Zeldman, Brad Frost and Luke Wroblewski.

Starting with the basics and moving on to more advanced techniques, there are 20 practical projects to build your skills, as well as a showcase of amazing responsive sites to inspire you. We also cover the mobile first ideology, we look at the best tools to help you build responsive sites and much, much more.