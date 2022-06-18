Can you guess the TV shows from these minimalist poster designs?

From Friends to Breaking Bad, there are TV shows that have become so iconic that they're immediately recognised all over the world. But as well as being famous for their human stars, a lot of series are also remembered for objects that became almost as emblematic. But when it comes to the test, just how well do you know your Walking Dead's from your Riverdale's?
The artists Eurydyka Kata and Rafal Szczawinski have devised a vibrant collection of minimalist TV posters with coded references to famous shows. Each design features three iconic objects or characters from a major series, and we've spent all morning trying to work out which show is which.
Think you know your stuff? Then scroll through the poster designs below to test yourself. Just be careful that you don't scroll too fast because we've popped the answer right below each image...
01. And just like that the quiz begins...
Answer: Sex and the City
02. Knope, we won't give you any clues
Answer: Parks and Recreation
03. You're slaying this quiz
Answer: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
04. The answer is coming
Answer: Game of Thrones
05. No need to pivot on this quiz just yet
Answer: Friends
06. Don't lose your head over this one
Answer: Lost
07. You're roaring through this quiz
Answer: Gilmore Girls
08. You must've watched this one before
Answer: Baywatch
09. There's nothing strange about this design
Answer: Stranger Things
10. Don't get mad if you can't guess this one
Answer: Mad Men
All of these minimalist yet brilliant designs are available to purchase over on BZA.co (opens in new tab), so you can hang your favourite on your wall. Kata and Szczawinski have also designed several other posters for TV series and iconic painters that follow this same three-element format, as well as alternative animated movie posters.
The posters are wonderfully minimalistic, and if you're a real fan of the shows, then you're likely to appreciate the coded subtlety of each design. I love the designs the artists have already made, and would love to see them do Community, Fleabag or even What We Do in the Shadows.
