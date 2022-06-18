Can you guess the TV shows from these minimalist poster designs?

From Friends to Breaking Bad, there are TV shows that have become so iconic that they're immediately recognised all over the world. But as well as being famous for their human stars, a lot of series are also remembered for objects that became almost as emblematic. But when it comes to the test, just how well do you know your Walking Dead's from your Riverdale's?

The artists Eurydyka Kata and Rafal Szczawinski have devised a vibrant collection of minimalist TV posters with coded references to famous shows. Each design features three iconic objects or characters from a major series, and we've spent all morning trying to work out which show is which.

Need to do a little more research before you dive into solving these posters? Check out our roundup of the best TVs so you can get started bing watching and catch up.

Think you know your stuff? Then scroll through the poster designs below to test yourself. Just be careful that you don't scroll too fast because we've popped the answer right below each image...

01. And just like that the quiz begins...

(Image credit: Eurydyka Kata and Rafal Szczawinski)

Answer: Sex and the City

02. Knope, we won't give you any clues

(Image credit: Eurydyka Kata and Rafal Szczawinski)

Answer: Parks and Recreation

03. You're slaying this quiz

(Image credit: Eurydyka Kata and Rafal Szczawinski)

Answer: Buffy the Vampire Slayer

04. The answer is coming

(Image credit: Eurydyka Kata and Rafal Szczawinski)

Answer: Game of Thrones

05. No need to pivot on this quiz just yet

(Image credit: Eurydyka Kata and Rafal Szczawinski)

Answer: Friends

06. Don't lose your head over this one

(Image credit: Eurydyka Kata and Rafal Szczawinski)

Answer: Lost

07. You're roaring through this quiz

(Image credit: Eurydyka Kata and Rafal Szczawinski)

Answer: Gilmore Girls

08. You must've watched this one before

(Image credit: Eurydyka Kata and Rafal Szczawinski)

Answer: Baywatch

09. There's nothing strange about this design

(Image credit: Eurydyka Kata and Rafal Szczawinski)

Answer: Stranger Things

10. Don't get mad if you can't guess this one

(Image credit: Eurydyka Kata and Rafal Szczawinski)

Answer: Mad Men

All of these minimalist yet brilliant designs are available to purchase over on BZA.co (opens in new tab), so you can hang your favourite on your wall. Kata and Szczawinski have also designed several other posters for TV series and iconic painters that follow this same three-element format, as well as alternative animated movie posters.

The posters are wonderfully minimalistic, and if you're a real fan of the shows, then you're likely to appreciate the coded subtlety of each design. I love the designs the artists have already made, and would love to see them do Community, Fleabag or even What We Do in the Shadows.

