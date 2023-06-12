Can you name all 100 logos in this epic branding quiz?

The best logos don't just look good, they're also effective in identifying a brand. A logo's successful if we immediately know which brand is represented based on the logo design alone. So with that in mind, a logo quiz could help identify the most successful logos.

And the logo quiz below is a pretty epic one, hitting us with 100 brand marks to identify. Without wanting to give too much away, they range from tech companies to restaurant chains and social media. Some of the logos are so famous they're in our pick of the best logos of all time. Almost everyone is likely to guess those correctly, but some of the designs in this quiz are a little bit more obscure. How well will you do?

The Quiz Show is a channel on YouTube dedicated to quizzes and puzzles, uploading a new video every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Their recent 15-minute logo quiz edition is a nice challenge for anyone into logo design. With 100 logos in the quiz, you really have to know your brands to be able to identify them all, particularly with those that have had text removed.

Each logo is displayed on screen for just a few seconds before the answer is revealed, so there's no having to wait to see if you're right, but you have to be quick to guess. Some of them are rather obvious, including some of the best car logos and best textless logos. But as much as we follow logo design, we have to admit we didn't manage to get all 100 (I somehow missed the launch of MrBeast's virtual burger joint).