12 digital drawing exercises video is one of YouTube's hidden treasures

By Kerrie Hughes
published

Digital art just got a whole lot easier.

There's sometimes nothing quite so daunting as a blank canvas, especially if you're new to the world of digital art. So we were super-excited to come across this incredible drawing exercises video from artist Floortje Visser.

The 11-minute video is divided in to easy-to-find sections designed to help artists improve their drawing skills. Don't miss our round up on the best drawing apps for iPad (opens in new tab) to help get you started.

The video breaks down each exercise, with Flo demonstrating exactly how to do each. There's everything from hatching to help your hand/eye co-ordination and circles within circles, to parallel lines, mirror images and colour matching. Here's a handy video timeline breakdown of each exercise: 

  • 1 – Hatching (0:29)
  • 2 – Circles (0:55)
  • 3 – Circles, again. But a little bit harder (1:29)
  • 4 – Parallel lines (2:27)
  • 5 –  Copy shapes (3:12)
  • 6 – Mirror image (3:37)
  • 7 – Sketching skils (4:26)
  • 8 – Copying angles (5:43)
  • 9 – Simple character drawings (6:21)
  • 10 – Pressure control (7:21)
  • 11 –  Values (8:49) 
  • 12 – Colour matching (10:00)

The Art with Flo YouTube channel (opens in new tab) has a plethora of amazing tutorials, particularly in the art of Procreate. But this one has got to be one of the most popular, with over 1,300 comments, many of them following the same dialogue as user Aniket Patel: "This is really good and exactly what I needed as a beginner. I've doing these for just about a week and can already see some progress. Thank you very much for this."

Another, Kris C said: "I have used these techniques over the past 25 years to help open my hand muscles up and also to help me fill void space in my art journal."

We don't know about you, but if hatching in particular is as relaxing as it looks, we'll be pencilling in (see what we did there?) some time for that today. 

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kerrie Hughes
Kerrie Hughes

Kerrie Hughes is Editor at Creative Bloq. One of the original CB crew, Kerrie joined the team back in 2013 after moving from her role as staff writer on 3D World. Since then she's written regularly for other creative publications. Kerrie's work for Creative Bloq involves managing the team and the site's content, developing and maintaining commercial partnerships, and finding innovative ways to bring Creative Bloq's audience the content they're looking for.

Related articles