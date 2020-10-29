8 huge design trends for 2021 revealed

We're used to seeing annual design trend forecasts, but we're not used to them following the rollercoaster of a year that has been 2020. A brilliant new infographic has arrived to tell you what will be shaking up the design world in 2021 – and it seems the word of the year is, appropriately, chaos.

From surrealism to clutter, via maximalism and, er, 'technodystopia', Coastal Creative says 2021 will be all about imposing and chaotic designs – you can say goodbye to harmony and legibility. Outsized typography is in (check out our best free fonts for inspiration), while harmonious colour combos are out. Next year is all about clashes.

Get ready for colour clashes in 2021 (Image credit: Coastal Creative)

This is Coastal Creative's seventh annual investigation of emerging digital and graphic design trends, and once again the company has produced a striking infographic exploring its eight forecasted trends. Check out the graphic below, or head over to Coastal's website for a more detailed exploration. And don't forget to check out our best infographics for more inspiring examples.

(Image credit: Coastal Creative)

