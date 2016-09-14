Topics

3 essential deals for starting your own creative business

Whether you’re trying to launch an agency or make your mark as a freelance designer, these resources will equip you with the tools to succeed.

Starting a creative business of your own is a big step, but you don’t have to feel like you’re going it alone. Find what you need to succeed with these impressive deals, all of which offer savings of over 90% off!

Want to learn everything you need to start a business from beginning to end? Get instruction straight from seasoned entrepreneur Evan Kimbrell with this Business Launching Bundle. With over 104 hours of guidance, you’ll learn everything from coming up with a brilliant idea to creating a minimum viable product. Get it on sale for just $49 (approx. £37).

In today’s day and The most important thing you can have when starting a business is a website that will grab the eye of your potential customers. The WordPress Business Bundle will give you the themes and plugins required to make your business run. This premium training is now just $69 (approx. £52).

Once your site is set up and your business ready to launch, you need to target potential customers. The Silicon Valley Social Media Marketing Course and Certification will teach you the tricks of the trade and give you proof of your skills. For a limited time, it’s on sale for $29 (approx. £22).

