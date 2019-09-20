5 courses to improve your copywriting skills

Reading and writing have been integrated into our everyday lives from an early age. We've been challenged to use it correctly and efficiently in school and also at work. But like many things, there are always ways of improving the process. Conquer your goals and learn best practices with these bundles – with savings of up to 97% to be had.

01. BeeLine Reader

How many times have you caught yourself reading the same line of a novel or email several times and losing the context of the paragraph all together? Many of us experience errors like these, causing us to spend extra time reading. The award-winning tool BeeLine Reader is a great asset for fixing these problems.

An eye-guiding colour gradient is applied to your text, allowing your eyes to read faster and more effectively. Adopted by the California Public Library System, these tips and tricks will help you speed up your reading rate by 20%.

Get a 1-year subscription today for $9.99 (81% off $54).

02. The 2019 Award-Winning Speed Reading Bundle

With three step-by-step training courses, The 2019 Award-Winning Speed Reading Bundle can also help your reading speed and comprehension. Equipped with lifetime subscriptions to each platform, this (also) award-winning bundle is packed with learning strategies, activities, vocabulary building, and more.

24/7 access to over 20,000 free eBooks will help train the eye and allow you to practice the techniques learned, helping make your reading experience more precise and productive.

Get lifetime access to 7 Speed Reading EX 2019, Spreeder CX 2019, and Vocab1 for just $19 (97% off $669).

03. 12min Book Summary Library

If you enjoy reading but don't have enough time in the day to relish in your hobby, the 12min Book Summary Library may be an excellent tool for you. With access to hundreds of micro books in text and narrative form, the lifetime premium subscription brings you titles that can be read and digested in just 12 minutes each.

Currently only $39, the subscription includes 30 new titles every month, continually growing your on-the-go library.

Get a lifetime premium subscription for just $39 (88% off $346.50).

04. The Become a Solopreneur Expert Bundle

Becoming your own boss in the digital realm may be something you've been yearning to achieve. With ten unique courses dedicated to the ins and out on all things digital, The Become A Solopreneur Expert Bundle includes comprehensive tutorials on digital marketing, copywriting, SEO, AdWords, and more.

The lifetime course even includes tools on how to start your own copywriting freelance business, helping you build your self-employed empire.

Get the bundle for $39 (97% off $1,813.99).

05. Write Copy Like a 6-Figure a Year Copywriter in 2019

Get inspired to become a copywriter with the Write Copy Like a 6-Figure a Year Copywriter in 2019 course. Learn methods to effortlessly write first drafts, step-by-step processes for writing effective headlines, and how to hone in on your target audience to improve your content.

With 13 mini-missions, the course will help you practice what you've learned and put your new skills to the test. You'll be writing like a pro in no time.

Enroll now for just $12.99 (93% off $200).

A little push can go a long way in finessing the skills you already possess. Start amping up your reading and writing skills with these courses, all while saving hundreds of dollars.

