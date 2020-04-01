Learn to draw LIVE with Aaron Blaise for just $5!

If you want to hone your drawing skills, you'd be hard pushed to find a better tutor than legendary artist Aaron Blaise. Specialising in creature art, Blaise's creative career spans over three decades, with 21 years spent helping to create some of the greatest animated films ever made. We're talking classic Disney – Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Lion King, to name a few.

No longer at Disney, these days Blaise spends his time passing on his extensive artistic knowledge via in-depth tutorials and workshops. Aware much of the world is at home right now, Blaise has been offering his learning either for free or at a heavily discounted price. And his most recent deal has got to be the best yet.

Instead of charging $50 to attend his live, six-hour animation workshop, Blaise has knocked the price down to just $5! That's less than $1 per hour to learn from the renowned artist. And you can follow it up with even more free how to draw tutorials, covering everything from animals and people, to landscapes and nature.

Blaise's introductory course will demonstrate his approach to animation techniques in a live, interactive format, covering the following in detail:

2D animation intro – discover how to animate a bouncing ball

– discover how to animate a bouncing ball Animation Demo – Blaise animates a flour sack in real time to demonstrate motion and acting

Blaise animates a flour sack in real time to demonstrate motion and acting Lip sync : Blaise explains his approach to animating dialogue

: Blaise explains his approach to animating dialogue Q&A: Ask the legendary artist a question

Blaise says in his YouTube video above: "We know lots of people are stuck at home so we want to make this easy for everyone to join. This class is great for young kids too if you want something to keep them busy for six hours." Sounds great to us!

The live online workshop takes place on Saturday 11 April, starting at 1100 (EST). This is a live web event so you can attend from anywhere in the world. Mark it in your diary and sign up to the event over on the Aaron Blaise website today.

