Illustrator for iPad now available in beta

Adobe has begun inviting users to beta test its upcoming iPad version of Illustrator CC. First announced in November, the app is due to be released sometime this year. Signup for the private beta opened alongside the announcement, and some Twitter users have now begun sharing screenshots of their invitations (below) to test the software. So if you've already signed up to the beta, you might want to check your email.

Following the release of Photoshop for the iPad, Illustrator will be the next app designers are clamouring to install on their tablets – and perhaps even more reason enough for the currently uninitiated to purchase one of Apple's tablets (check out our best iPad deals if that sounds like you).

Illustrator on iPad beta pic.twitter.com/PRoB9DTPBIMarch 24, 2020

Illustrator on the iPad was one of the big announcements from Adobe MAX 2019. Back then, we highlighted six super-cool features we couldn't wait to get to grips with, from manipulating symmetrical designs to accessing over 17k fonts. And with 2020's brand new iPad Pro now available (bringing a brand new processor and trackpad support to the device), Illustrator for iPad is sure to be one hell of a powerful tool. While few details have emerged from the beta's lucky invitees yet, MacRumours recently shared a hands-on video of the app in action:

Hands-on with the Illustrator for iPad beta, available in 2020 #AdobeMAX pic.twitter.com/LOPKY00ODGNovember 4, 2019

Adobe claims to have redesigned Illustrator "from the ground up" to take advantage of touch capabilities and the possibilities offered by the Apple Pencil. While this is an exciting prospect, we hope Adobe has learned a few lessons from the underwhelming launch of Photoshop for iPad. After promising the complete Photoshop experience, Adobe dropped a product that was missing several major features, leading to poor App Store reviews (take a look at our own Photoshop for iPad review).

Still, Adobe promised to keep adding features to Photoshop for iPad – last month saw a huge update add long-awaited smart selection tools. Just how complete the Illustrator experience for iPad will be at launch remains to be seen, but we can't wait to try it out. If you haven't signed up yet, check out Adobe's Creative Cloud plans.

