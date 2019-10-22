Adobe Illustrator could be coming to your iPad soon

It looks like Photoshop isn't going to be the only big Adobe CC tool to expand onto the iPad. According to Bloomberg, Adobe plans to preview an iPad version of its vector graphics editor, Illustrator CC, at its upcoming Adobe MAX 2019 conference.

Given that a "real Photoshop" for the iPad has been in the works for a while, it's no surprise to hear that Illustrator isn't going to launch immediately, with it said to arrive on the iPad some time in 2020. And it's good news for Apple users because according to the Bloomberg report, Illustrator for iPad will "mirror many of the features from the desktop version".

So if you've been holding out for a iPad Black Friday deal but you've been on the fence, this could be the incentive you need to click 'add to basket'.

This tactic of bringing a desktop application over to the Apple tablet is exactly what Adobe said it was going to do with Photoshop, which is currently in beta for the iPad. The tools follow in the footsteps of digital art app Adobe Fresco.

However Bloomberg also reported that early testers have said that key features and functions are missing from Photoshop for iPad, prompting Adobe's chief product officer of Creative Cloud, Scott Belsky, to reveal that it intended to "expand the capabilities" over time.

So can we expect the same gradual introduction of Illustrator for the iPad? An Adobe spokeswoman remained tight-lipped, telling Bloomberg: "We have nothing new to share at this time."

This doesn't mean that Adobe isn't taking the migration to iPad seriously though. According to the well-connected Daring Fireball's John Gruber, Adobe is "all-in" for Photoshop and other Creative Cloud tools on iPad. Just don't expect everything all at once.

Adobe MAX runs from 2-6 November in LA, and we'll be bringing you all the updates as and when they happen.

