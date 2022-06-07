Adobe reveals seven 3D design trends you need to know about

Every year the wonderful world of design evolves, and we watch trends fall in and out of fashion. Sometimes, there are so many different things trending at once it's hard to keep up, but that's where trend reports come in handy for all us creatives.

Adobe has teamed up with ItsNiceThat to create a 3D trends report for 2022. The report consists of seven trends that are taking over the 3D design world, as well as steps on how to use Adobe Substance and guidance from the motion design studio, Dada Projects. The report covers both trends and emerging trends, as well as other information to help 3D artists out there. If you're hoping to kickstart your 3D career, then make sure you treat yourself to one of the best laptops for 3D modelling.

What trends do you expect to emerge in the next year? (Image credit: Adobe/ItsNiceThat)

The 3D trend report (opens in new tab) suggests that this year's current trends are 'household objects', 'uncanny avatars', textures and materials and nature. It then goes on to say that having fun, visualising science and maximalism are all trends we can expect to see in the next 6 months.

The report is jam-packed with information about each trend, from which artists to keep an eye on to the back story behind each chosen trend in the lineup. And seeing as the report was created by Adobe, it even features a brief guide on how to create on Adobe Substance (just head over to guide on the best Adobe Creative Cloud discounts to download Substance).

We love the simplistic design (Image credit: Adobe/ItsNiceThat)

Of course, it's not just the content in the report that has caught our eye. With rich and vibrant colours and pearlescent 3D floral designs (see above), the report is also lovely to look at. Adobe has partnered that modern 3D look with a classic Helvetica typeface (see above), making it easy on the eyes and informative.

We will have to wait and see whether Adobe's emerging trend predictions are spot on or not. But in the meantime, why not have a go at designing your own 3D work? Check out our roundup of the best 3D modelling software to get started. Or if you're on the hunt for some inspiration, then why not check out our roundup of the best examples of 3D art.

Read More: