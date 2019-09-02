The ultimate Adobe CC keyboard shortcuts cheat sheet

Time is precious for creatives, and so finding ways to work smarter is essential. If you're one of the many users signed up to Adobe Creative Cloud, you'll know mastering its apps can be hugely time consuming, which is why you've almost certainly mastered some keyboard shortcuts by now. However, do you always remember the right one to use? Maybe there's few you've yet to discover?

In this super-helpful Adobe CC cheat sheet from the team over at Shutterstock, you'll find the most popular keyboard shortcuts for Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign, all in one place. The handy printable chart can be downloaded as a PDF, with the three app's shortcuts colour-coded (using signature shades) and organised into a periodic table-style layout for maximum efficiency. And the best bit? It's totally free!

So whether you're a seasoned pro at Adobe's 'big three' and just want a little refresher, or new to the creative software and in need of a helpful starting point, this download will serve you well. We also have an excellent round of Photoshop tutorials and Illustrator tutorials should you need some extra help honing your Adobe CC skills.

