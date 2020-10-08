Apple’s iPhone 12 event is about more than the iPhone

Apple fans were disappointed not to see the iPhone 12 at last month's 'Time Flies' event, but it seems the company is finally ready to to pull back the curtain on its latest smartphone. Apple's next online-only event has been announced for 13 October – and if months of rumours and leaks are to be believed, we could be seeing a lot more than just the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 itself is pretty much guaranteed to be the star of the show (we've no doubt it'll hit our best camera phones list), and it could be the largest new iPhone line-up in some time, with two Pro models expected as well as a brand new, tiny 5.4-inch model. You can find everything we know about the iPhone 12 here. But what else is rumoured to be on the way?

Apple's October event invite (Image credit: Apple)

AirPods Studio

One renowned Apple leaker is convinced that Apple will finally reveal its much-rumoured over-ear headphones, AirPods Studio. Jon Prosser recently shared his own 3D renders of the cans (below), which are expected to feature a somewhat retro look, complete with large, swivelling ear cups.

In terms of tech, the headphones are expected to carry a super-fast H1 chip, as well as the same Active Noise Cancellation and auto-pause/resume as the AirPods Pro. Here's everything we know about AirPods Studio.

AirPods Studio (codename: B515)- High quality leather / metal- Magnetic ear cups- Reversible - detects R/L ear- No headphone jack- USBC portThese are the renders we were making in order to protect the source. pic.twitter.com/6Abg2TgxiZSeptember 16, 2020

Apple's location-tracking tiles have been rumoured for a while, and they could finally make an appearance next week. Leaked renders suggest these will be small, circular devices which use the iPhone's ultra-wideband technology for location tracking.

Jon Prosser (yes, him again) even suggested that AirTags could be hiding in plain sight on Apple's invite for the event. Indeed, the circular design looks rather a lot like the concepts we've seen (below).

AirPower

A 'mini' AirPower could arrive next week (Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

Apple's wireless charging pad was unceremoniously ditched by the company last March, after the company concluded it would "not achieve [Apple's] high standards". But it seems Apple hasn't given up hope, with new prototypes leaking in recent months. One of these includes a miniature version of AirPower (above), capable of charging a single device. Not hugely exciting, but don't worry – rumours suggest the full version of AirPower could also be just around the corner.

iPad Air (and iPad Pro?)

Will we finally find out when the iPad Air is coming? (Image credit: Apple)

Yes, the iPad Air 2020 has already been announced, with Apple revealing the incredibly powerful new tablet last month. But the company didn't announce a specific release date, simply stating that it was coming this month. With any luck, Apple will take the opportunity next week to let us know exactly when we can get hold of this potential iPad Pro killer. But with talk of a new 2020 iPad Pro (just 6 months after the last one), perhaps another challenger could be entering the tablet arena next week.

Anything else?

While the iPhone 12 is probably a given (although let's not forget, this is 2020 – anything could happen), we won't know what else Apple plans to release until the event itself next week. Perhaps we'll see some, all or none of the above, or perhaps we'll see something else entirely. Could the company have a "one more thing" up its sleeve? (Its fabled AR glasses, perhaps?)

If you don't fancy waiting to find out what Apple is planning, the iPhone 11 is still an incredibly powerful device – check out today's best deals below. And remember to swing by our Apple Amazon Prime Day page to find out what special offers are available.

