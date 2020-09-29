The iPad Pro 2020 could be replaced by... a new iPad Pro 2020

This year has been a bountiful year for iPad fans, with not one but three new Apple tablets revealed. March saw the release of the brand new iPad Pro, while an updated iPad and iPad Air were both revealed at Apple's online 'Time Flies' event this month. But if new leaks to be believed, the company isn't done yet.

According to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple could be preparing to release a brand new iPad Pro as as soon as next month. That's right – it could be planning to update a product that's currently less than six months old (and already one of our very best drawing tablets).

The 2020 iPad Pro is less than 6 months old (Image credit: Apple)

9to5Mac says the update will be all about the screen. Currently, the only Apple devices to feature super-bright OLED displays are its 'Pro' iPhones – but it seems a version of the tech could finally be making its way to the iPad. According to Kuo, Apple has made "better than expected progress" producing miniLED iPad screens (which offer the same higher contrast and brightness as OLED), with the first now expected before the end of 2020.

A bolder and brighter display is obviously great news for creatives. The iPad is a brilliant digital canvas, but to get even more vibrance and clarity out of the many iPad apps for designers can only be a good thing. Except, perhaps, if you opened your wallet back in March.

The 2020 iPad Pro (might we soon have to call it the March 2020 iPad Pro?) is already an incredibly powerful device, with its A12Z Bionic Chip, ProMotion refresh rate and LiDAR scanner for improved AR. But at $799 / £769 for the basic model, it doesn't come cheap – especially considering the ludicrous cost of the Magic Keyboard accessory. Any creatives tempted by the improved screen of this rumoured new model might also need to invest in a new pair of trousers thanks to the hole Apple seems intent on burning in their pockets this year.

Apple announced a powerful new iPad Air this month (Image credit: Apple)

In some ways, an improved iPad Pro could make sense. We were surprised by the power of the recently announced iPad Air (above), and speculated that it could even make the current Pro irrelevant, thanks to its faster processor. A new, improved Pro would certainly help to differentiate the two models, and ensure that the Pro remains, well, Pro.

Still, two iPad Pros in a year would by no means be the strangest thing to happen in 2020. Indeed, Apple's traditional release pattern has already been majorly disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, with the iPhone 12 delayed until at least next month. While upcoming releases are anything but certain, you can get your hands on a brilliant iPad right now by checking out the best deals below. And don't forget to check what offers are available as part of Apple Amazon Prime Day.

