LinkedIn launches Stories (but it isn't an Insta success)

It might not be the sexiest social media platform around, but LinkedIn is hoping a fresh coat of paint will make the professional network easier, more inclusive and more enjoyable to use. Introduced last week, the new look is designed to embody a "warmer" experience – but it seems not all users have responded, er, warmly.

At the heart of the new look is LinkedIn's very own version of Stories, the ephemeral video and image tool made famous by Instagram and Snapchat. The redesign also includes a new video chat feature, as well a streamlined search function and the upcoming addition of dark mode. Check out our best web design tools if you're embarking on a redesign project of your own.

LinkedIn Stories, anyone? (Image credit: LinkedIn)

The updated search function now includes jobs, courses and events alongside companies and individuals, while the UI has been updated across the board with new illustrations that showcase "people with different abilities, diverse backgrounds and ethnicities".

The addition of Stories might seem odd for a professional app like LinkedIn, but then it shouldn't feel like a huge surprise – companies have been implementing the feature left, right and centre (could Microsoft Excel Stories be around the corner?). And LinkedIn says the feature is particularly suited to 2020's 'new normal' of home working, "letting people replace those essential water cooler moments".

LinkedIn's updated UI (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Unfortunately for LinkedIn, it seems users aren't completely sold on the site's new look. The emphasis on Stories in particular brings it much more in line with other social media platforms – and many aren't convinced that a so-called professional network should be trying to mimic Facebook or Instagram.

I really am done with every app adding stories. I’m over it. Stop it. LinkedIn doesn’t need stories. It needs a job posting feed and that’s it. pic.twitter.com/UrV92V0379September 24, 2020

not linkedin introducing stories LMFAOO what am i supposed to film??? me begging for a job??? 😭September 25, 2020

While LinkedIn’s latest ‘redesign’ is not half as bad as Facebook’s, it is going to cause me to use the platform less. There’s something about changing key elements that take away from the emotional connect that I as a user had with LinkedIn. https://t.co/fc4gWM4arrSeptember 28, 2020

Linkedin stories are a hilarious concept. “Hey this is me hitting the Keurig after a conference call.” “Hey, this is me by the printer after I just circled back with my team about the deliverables.” “This is me on the phone asking my colleague about his current bandwith”September 25, 2020

In short, the general response to LinkedIn Stories appears to be: why? Much like the controversial 'new Facebook' update, the shift to a more mobile, content-oriented design isn't exactly going down a storm. Time will tell whether the feature will take off, but as we well know, anything can happen in 2020. Even Wikipedia is getting a redesign.

Read more: