The 5 hottest drawing tablets on Amazon right now

There are plenty of hot deals on graphics tablets over at Amazon, but with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start.

The tablet you'll ultimately go for depends on many factors: what you're using it for for a start. Do you want something to replace your sketchbook, or your laptop? Or are you looking for a secondary device? Then there's size, performance, battery life and of course, price. For a more detailed run-through of the best tablets on the market, see our best drawing tablets post. But if you want to see the tablets that are selling out fast on Amazon, then read on for the top five graphics tablets on Amazon.com. These are the tablets that many are hoping will be on sale come Amazon Prime Day 2020 (which is approaching fast!).

01. XP-Pen StarG640 6 x 4-inch tablet: $39.99 at Amazon.com

| £39.99 at Amazon.co.uk

XP-Pen tablets are popular and affordable, so it's no surprise that the XP-Pen StarG640 is top of Amazon's list. It comes with a battery-free stylus and 20 replacement nibs and is a bargain at under $40!

02. Wacom CTL4100 Intuos 7.9 x 6.3-inch: $79.99 on Amazon.com | See Wacom tablets at Amazon.co.uk

Next on the hotlist is one of Wacom's offerings: the CTL4100 Intuos small drawing tablet. This capable tablet comes with two years of Clip Studio Paint and a free 90-day trial of Corel Painter Essentials.



03. XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 10 x 6.25-inch tablet: $69.99 at Amazon.com | £59.99 at Amazon.co.uk

Mimic the natural drawing experience with the XP-Pen Deco 01 V2, which has a 10 x 6.25-inch screen. It supports up to 60 degrees of tilt brush effect and is compatible with most operating systems.

04. XP-Pen G430S OSU 4 x 3-inch tablet: $29.99 at Amazon.com | £29.99 at Amazon.co.uk

This compact tablet is only 2mm thick, with a screen area of 4 x 3-inches. It's super-affordable too, at only $29.99, so we're not surprised that it's one of Amazon's bestselling graphics tablets.

05. Huion H610 Pro V2: $49.99 at Amazon.com | £59.99 at Amazon.co.uk

We're not surprised to see a Huion tablet on the list. This one has a working area of 254 x 158.8mm if you use it with a computer, or 158.8 x 99.2mm if you're using it with an Android phone. And it's super-affordable, too. See our best Huion tablets for more info.

