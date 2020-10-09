The Adobe CC shortcut keys every creative should know

Time is precious for creatives, and so finding ways to speed up your workflow is essential. If you're an Adobe Creative Cloud user, you'll know mastering its apps can be hugely time consuming. Until, that is, you start using shortcut keys. And for even the most seasoned Creative Cloud user, there'll always be another shortcut to learn.

In this super-helpful Adobe CC cheat sheet from Shutterstock, you'll find the most popular keyboard shortcuts for Adobe's 'big three' (Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign), all in one place. The handy, printable chart can be downloaded as a PDF, with the three app's shortcuts colour-coded. And did we mention it's completely free?

So whether you're an experienced user looking for a little refresher, or new to the creative software and in need of a helpful starting point, this handy download has you covered. And don't forget to check out our Photoshop tutorials and Illustrator tutorials for a little extra help touching up your Adobe CC skills.

Not signed up to Adobe Creative Cloud yet? Get 20% off an All Apps subscription right now, or check out all the best Adobe Creative Cloud discounts available today.

Click image to download (Image credit: Shutterstock)

