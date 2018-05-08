Adobe to drop Creative Cloud price to $5 for K-12 schools

Adobe has reinforced its commitment to K-12 schools with a new Creative Cloud offer. As of May 15, 2018, the full suite of Adobe Creative Cloud apps will be available to US primary and secondary schools via its authorised Adobe reseller for $4.99 per user license, per year.

The subscription gives students their very own license and sign-in, providing access both at school and home. Terms include a minimum purchase quantity of 500 licenses for a single school, or 2,500 licenses for a school district.

The offer follows Adobe's announcement in January to provide access to Spark for Education, a set of storytelling apps with premium features and additional capabilities for K-12 and higher education institutions, free of charge.

In this blog post, Sharif Karmally, senior product marketing manager at Creative Cloud for education comments: "We are on an exciting journey, collaborating with educators to empower the next generation to be lifelong creators. With these two new offers , Spark for Education and Creative Cloud for K-12, we’re equipping teachers with the apps, training, and support they need to make this happen. We can’t wait to see all of the amazing things students create on their journey to becoming the creative problem solvers of the future."

