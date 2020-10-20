Is this the best new painting app for iPhone?

Just a year after unveiling Fresco, its dedicated painting and drawing app for iPad, Adobe has announced that the app is now available on iPhone. Despite sporting the same UI and brushes, the app has been reconfigured for the smaller screen of an iPhone, perfect for when creativity strikes on the go.

Adobe Fresco is available to buy as a standalone app, as well as part of the full Creative Cloud suite. The one device most people are almost never without, it's seems like a smart move from Adobe to bring this popular painting and drawing tool to the smartphone. Whether it will top our list of the best iPad Pro apps, only time will tell, but demos from the product team at Adobe Max 2020 this evening looked very promising.

The new Smudge brushes in Adobe Fresco are a welcome additions (Image credit: Adobe)

And that's not all. As well as the app coming to iPhone, Adobe Fresco has also been updated with some impressive new features, including Smudge brushes. A welcome addition for many creatives, the Smudge brushes can be used to soften strokes, blend edges, and blur the line work of any pixel or Photoshop brush.

In order to enhance that authentic drawing feel, the Adobe Fresco team has also added the ability to alter how a stylus responds to changes in pressure. So whether it's a light or heavy touch that you're after, Adobe Fresco can now accommodate it.

For more information on Adobe Fresco for iPhone and the app's new features, head over to the Adobe blog. Want to download Fresco? Follow the relevant links below:

