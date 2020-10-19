You can now get over 70,000 assets for free via Adobe Stock

If you've ever spent hours trawling through stock image sites looking for that perfect image then you'll know the importance of good-quality stock assets. Adobe Stock has just made the search a lot easier with its release of over 70,000 assets... all for free!

The collection includes images, vectors, videos, templates, 3D assets and backgrounds and is absolutely chock-a-block with assets you'll actually want to use in your work. It's no wonder that Adobe Stock is one of our top stock art sites.

The free assets have the same commercial licenses as Adobe's paid-for assets, and so can be used in personal or commercial projects.

Adobe has also acknowledged that finding images that are relevant to today's socially distanced world can be tricky, and the company reflected on the need for diversity in its library. With that in mind, it has launched the Advocates programme, which aims to champion content from underrepresented communities. It's investing $500,000 in a new Artist Development Fund, which will be used by 40 artists from a "diverse intersectional spectrum" to create new projects to help promote groups that have been traditionally underrepresented in advertising.

Content created through this fund will then be available for a year as part of the free section of Adobe Stock.

You can find out more about the initiative and free stock assets on Adobe's blog, and discover all the free assets available over at Adobe Stock. And of course, for all the latest from Adobe, don't miss Adobe's creative conference, Adobe MAX, which starts tomorrow.

