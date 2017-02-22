Adobe launches Disney emoji competition for students

Are you an arts student looking for your first break in the industry? Well, you're in luck, because Disney (you might've heard of them) has just launched a contest offering five students aged 18-24 the chance to visit its LA campus and discover how the pros create magic using Adobe tools.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning the 'Disney Emoji: As Told By You' competition is create an emoji based on the face of a character from a Disney feature film and submit it to the contest website.

Other requirements are that the emoji should express a certain emotion (namely: happiness, sadness, fear, excitement or confusion), and that it should be static and not animated. You can include a background and a prop if you want, but they're not compulsory.

Lucky winners will spend five days with Disney's marketing and production departments and see how Disney pros use Adobe Creative Cloud to bring their imaginations and creative thinking to life.

They will also have the chance to develop artwork based on their emoji character using Adobe Creative Cloud, and get it reviewed by the Disney creative team. In the process they'll also get creative feedback on their designs and pick up sketching tips from experts. 20 runners-up will win a whole year's subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud and a Disney prize pack.

Could Nemo's lucky fin land you a trip to LA?

“Students in higher education are bursting with creativity, and the Disney Emoji contest is a way for them to see how the professionals at Disney bring their own creativity to life,” says Julie Smith, head of education marketing at Adobe.

“As a company, one of our goals is to cultivate student creativity and prepare them to use these skills in the workforce. We cannot think of a better organisation for nurturing creativity than Disney. We are all very excited to start viewing the submissions!”

Even the baddies can get the emoji treatment

The closing date for the contest is 9 March 2017. For a full list of terms and conditions see the submission website.

Related articles: