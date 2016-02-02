Disney films reimagined in the style of Tim Burton

If you're currently learning how to draw, or working through some Illustrator tutorials, why not put your drawing skills into practise with something a little different? One artist that does this on a regular basis is Andrew Tarusov, the Russian mashup illustrator famous for giving Disney princesses a controversial pin-up makeover.
Tarusov's clever new series offers a tantalising glimpse of what the world of Disney might look like in the hands of infamous director Tim Burton and his gothic imagination – and its brilliant!
To put Burton's stamp on the artwork, Tarusov borrowed some of the signature quirks from his macabre movies, including The Nightmare Before Christmas and Corpse Bride.
Slender, wraith-like figures, huge beaming eyes, and a washed-out colour scheme – they're all here and they all suit classic Disney princesses and animals surprisingly well. Which is your favourite?
