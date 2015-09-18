Artists react to Disney princess pin-ups

Disney fan art is nothing new. In fact Disney pin-up art is nothing new. But that didn't stop Russian pin-up artist Andrew Tarusov's recent body of work, which saw some of Disney's most famous ladies transported into a whole new world indeed, go viral this week.
In the series, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty and Belle from Beauty and the Beast are among a number of Disney princesses to undergo a provocative pin-up-style makeover. And people had plenty to say about it...
But what does the design world make of these subverted mash-ups...?
Incredible execution
Graphic designer and owner of A.H.A. Design Ltd Andy Hau comments: "Jiminy Cricket, is nothing sacred anymore?! In all seriousness though, I’m not here to trash another artist – I think the execution is incredible and it’s provocative, which good art should be. When artists create, they expose a piece of their soul, so for me, the most interesting thing is not whether I like it or not, but actually seeing what’s going on in Andrew’s mind.
"The most unfortunate thing about the images for me is that the whole thing is just a bit of a one liner – beyond making the Disney Princesses sexier and being a showcase for his immense talent, there’s not very much left to think about, which unfortunately strips the images of their potential (political?) power."
Old news?
Others, however, including visual artist Josephine and senior animation student Stephanie Alexander suggested the idea is a little tired...
You can see the full Disney princess pin-up series over on Tarusov's Instagram account (NSFW, kind of).