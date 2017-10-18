Adobe launches new cloud-based photography service Lightroom CC

As part of Adobe MAX 2017, today Adobe has launched its all-new cloud-based photography service Lightroom CC. Like the rest of Adobe's Creative Cloud announcements, Lightroom is one of the next generation of Creative Cloud products powered by Adobe Sensei.

Building on the original Lightroom, which was launched over a decade ago and went on to become the industry’s leading desktop application for editing and organising photography, Lightroom CC is a product built with smartphones in mind.

Aimed at professionals and enthusiasts, Lightroom CC is a more accessible, cloud-based photography service that allows users to edit, organise store and share their images from wherever they are.

With a streamlined user interface, Lightroom CC gives photographers the ability to edit in full resolution across mobile, desktop and the web. Edits made on one device automatically synchronise their changes across other platforms, making it easier to keep track of updates.

Searching for images is also made easier with Lightroom CC as it automatically tags photos with searchable keywords to save users the hassle of doing it manually and sifting through thousands of assets later down the line.

Edits will be synchronised across different devices

“As the leader in digital photography, today Adobe is unveiling Lightroom CC, our next generation photography service,” said Bryan Lamkin, executive vice president and general manager, Digital Media at Adobe.

“Lightroom CC answers photographers’ demand for a deeply integrated, intelligent, cloud-based photography solution.”

Lightroom CC capabilities

Easy-to-use scales make editing a doddle

Lightroom CC is built on the same imaging technology as Photoshop and its predecessor, Lightroom. As well as new streamlined interfaces with easy-to-use sliders, presets and quick adjustment tools, Lightroom CC comes with a host of nifty capabilities for photographers to sink their teeth into. These include:

Back-up cloud storage - Lightroom CC has scalable storage options for safe and secure back up of full resolution photos – including raw files. You'' never have to worry about backing up assets again.

- Lightroom CC has scalable storage options for safe and secure back up of full resolution photos – including raw files. You'' never have to worry about backing up assets again. Built-in sharing tools - Lightroom CC makes it easy to share photos directly via social media and to create custom Lightroom web galleries that can be shared via link. Photographers can also share their work through new Adobe Portfolio integration with Lightroom CC.

- Lightroom CC makes it easy to share photos directly via social media and to create custom Lightroom web galleries that can be shared via link. Photographers can also share their work through new Adobe Portfolio integration with Lightroom CC. Adobe Sensei machine learning - Adobe Sensei’s machine learning technology automatically apply searchable keywords to objects in photographs – making organisation in Lightroom CC effortless.

On top of this, Lightroom CC comes with support for mobile on iOS and Android, including built-in search functionality and keyword support. For web users, Lightroom CC also gives users the option to manage a public gallery page. Enhanced integration with Adobe Portfolio enables subscribers to easily import collections and publish their best shots to a customised Portfolio website in just a few clicks.

Speaking of subscriptions, photographers can choose from three options. The all-in-one plan offers the full benefits of Lightroom CC along with Photoshop for £16.64/month excl. VAT, but it's also available at £12.48/month excl. VAT for the first year for existing Creative Cloud Photography customers.

Alternatively, Lightroom CC has been added to the existing Creative Cloud Photography plan with an additional 20 GB of storage to help users get started on the new service. This plan remains at £8.32/month excl. VAT.

There's also the all new Lightroom CC plan which includes Lightroom CC, Lightroom for mobile and web, Adobe Spark with premium features, Adobe Portfolio, and 1 TB of cloud storage for £8.32/month excl. VAT.

Finally, there's the Lightroom Mobile plan for users that don't need a desktop solution. This is available with 100 GB for iOS (£4.49/month) and Android (£4.39/month).

