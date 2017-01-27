Adobe releases new creative apps for Chromebooks

Thanks to their lightweight frame and impressive battery life, Chromebooks have long been a popular (and not to mention more affordable) alternative to conventional laptops. And thanks to Adobe's new Creative Cloud apps, they now look set to become budget design tools, too.

Announced in advance of Bett, Europe's largest technology exhibition, these apps capitalise on the Chromebook's strengths of speed and simplicity. With some Chromebooks equipped with touchscreens and styluses, they now contain everything creatives need to become 'light' design tablets whether you're working from home or out in the field.

The family of applications, due to be launched in the coming weeks, include Photoshop Mix, Lightroom Mobile, Illustrator Draw, Photoshop Sketch, Adobe Comp CC and Creative Cloud Mobile.

Create projects to suit a variety of devices

As well as giving professional designers an affordable alternative to MacBooks and Wacom tablets, Adobe wants to help the next generation unleash their creative potential.

“The popularity of Chromebooks in the classroom has exploded, and we’re thrilled to offer students access to Adobe tools on these devices, allowing them to learn the way they do best – by doing and creating,” said Mark Rupert, Senior Director of Education at Adobe.

“As a company, our goal is to empower every student to be a lifelong creator and having our free mobile apps on Chromebooks will help us reach millions more students who can bring their ideas to life."

