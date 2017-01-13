Adobe is working on a voice-controlled Photoshop

When it comes to editing pictures are you more of an extrovert? Do you wish you could have a chat with your computer's photo editing software while you crop images, rotate them and share them over social media? Well, you're in luck, because that's exactly what the Adobe Research team is currently exploring with their digital assistant.

Working in a similar way to Siri, Adobe's voice command tool combines the emerging science of voice interaction with a "deep understanding of both creative workflows and the creative aspirations" of its users.

Capable of accepting natural user voice instructions for image editing locally, or through on-device computing and cloud-based Natural Language understanding services, this is Adobe's first step towards a robust multimodal voice-based interface.

Watch the auto-tuned assistant in action with the video below.

