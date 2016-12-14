Incredible new graphic design app now available to download

Adobe's incredible new app for graphic designers, Project Felix, is available for Creative Cloud subscribers to download today. The 3D tool for 2D work was demonstrated at this year's Adobe MAX in San Diego, and it promised incredible photorealistic images that are simpler than ever to create.

Now designers can discover for themselves what Project Felix is capable of, as Adobe launches the public beta. The application's Photoshop-like interface allows the creation of product shots, scene visualizations, and abstract art with 2D and 3D assets, without any specialist knowledge of 3D software required.

Users can work with 3D models, materials, lights and background images licensed from Adobe Stock’s marketplace of 3D assets, or import your own from the desktop or via shared CC Libraries, to create fully lit scenes. Felix’s controls and tools allow you to customise specific properties like materials, perfect lighting and adjust camera angles.

It does this using an advanced machine learning algorithm dubbed Adobe Sensei, which ensures lighting angles and corrections are perfectly aligned and in perspective.

Real-time rendering via the V-Ray rendering engine allows users to preview work while editing and before exporting to Photoshop to complete their design.

Get more information about Project Felix and download the app here, and get hold of a Creative Cloud subscription here.

