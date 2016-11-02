Adobe announces groundbreaking new app for graphic designers

Adobe has unveiled an all-new application for 2017 to help graphic designers to introduce 3D modelling to their work – without requiring knowledge of specialist 3D software.

Announced at Adobe MAX 2016, Project Felix is an industry-first design tool that enables graphic designers to easily create high quality, photorealistic images by combining 2D and 3D assets for projects such as product shot comps, scene visualisation and abstract design.

Users have in-app access to 3D models, materials and lights from Adobe Stock as well as the ability to customise specific properties like materials, perfect lighting and adjust camera angles. It does this via an advanced machine learning algorithm to ensure lighting angles and corrections are perfectly aligned and in perspective.

Real-time rendering via the V-Ray rendering engine allows users to preview work while editing and before exporting to Photoshop to complete their design.

Find out more about Project Felix here, and keep an eye on Creative Bloq for a hands-on review of this exciting new tool.