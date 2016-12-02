Get the Chromebook that can do it all

If you work while on the go, flexibility is a must. Your devices have to be able to keep up with you and do everything you need in a pinch. The Asus Chromebook Flip C100PA is the perfect companion that can do it all, and you can get a refurbished model (approx. £160)!
You won’t find another device quite like the Asus Chromebook Flip C100PA. It’s the first-of-its-kind Chromebook that serves as both a perfectly portable laptop and quickly converts into a 10-inch tablet on command. A 360-degree hinge lets you convert it in a snap, and its spacious touchpad for intuitive multi-touch gesture control ensures it’s ready for any task you need to tackle.
You can get a refurbished Asus Chromebook Flip C100PA (approx. £160). That’s a 33% savings off the retail price for the perfect companion no matter what work you need to get done. Grab this deal today!