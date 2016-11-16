Adobe supports Movember by launching digital moustaches

Since starting in 2003, the Movember campaign has challenged people all over the world to show that they'e doing their bit to support the fight against prostate cancer by growing a moustache. To help those unable to grow their own moustache, Adobe has teamed up with the campaign's organisers at the Swedish Prostate Cancer Federation to offer a wide range of digital alternatives.

“This initiative makes it possible for everyone to get a digital moustache and show their support. Everyone should have at least one moustache, regardless of whether you can grow your own or need a little digital assistance. Every day 27 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer, making it one of Sweden’s most common cancers. The sooner it is detected, the better the chances for recovery,” says Anna Rose, Nordic Marketing Manager at Adobe.

Available to download from Adobe Nordic's Photoshop moustache page at a cost of €3 each, visitors get to pick from a variety of styles, including biker handlebars or a hipster alternative waxed to perfection. These can then be added to any portrait photo using Photoshop CC. Proceeds from the downloads will go in full to the Prostate Cancer Federation.