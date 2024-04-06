"You shouldn't be afraid of AI," says Joshua Davis at OFFF Barcelona

By Rosie Hilder
published

What the speakers at OFFF make of creativity's most controversial topic.

OFFF Barcelona panel talk
(Image credit: Future)

AI is a big topic right now, which means that it's inevitably come up a lot during this year's OFFF Barcelona. In his talk, Max Ottignon of Ragged Edge shared how technology, algorithms and society are leading us to an age of convergence, where everything looks the same, and "AI is making it easy to make more of the same". He gave some tips on how people can create brands that are different, but he also talked about the "fight against AI, against apathy and against algorithms". 

The next talk consisted of a panel, where the discussion quickly turned to AI, and the feeling was that creatives shouldn't be fighting the technology, but instead should embrace it as an AI art tool, as long as they know how to use it properly.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

Related articles