Turns out AI can even generate HTML5 games
And you don't even need any coding knowledge.
It might be AI image generators that hog the headlines, but artificial intelligence can be used to create various types of content – several of them surprising. Not only are we seeing some increasingly detailed videos entirely generated using AI, but the tech is also being used to create games.
An X user has shared an entire workflow revealing how ChatGPT4o can be used to create simple interactive HTML5 games in just a few minutes, and the process is accessible even to those without prior coding experience. (Looking for more AI inspiration? Take a look at Creative Bloq's AI Week coverage.)
🔥#ChatGPT4o is insane, you can create small interactive HTML5 games in just a few minutes with no coding knowledge. 🔥Follow these thread, and I'll show you the entire workflow I set up. pic.twitter.com/hgWEOpKgOEJune 7, 2024
In a thread on X (above), Pierrick Chevallier explains how, with the help of a few tools including Photoshop and Illustrator, and AI tools MidJourney and ChatGPT, a fully functioning sprite-based game can be created in no time at all – and not even look terrible.
Once assets including the character sprite and background are downloaded, all Chevallier had to do was prompt ChatGPT to turn them into a game. "Act as an expert game developer in HTML5 canvas," begins the ChatGPT prompt. "I have a sprite sheet for an animated fox character with resting and running animations. I need an HTML5 canvas configuration with the following requirements: The game scene must measure 1400x933 pixels, be centered and use the background.jpg image from a pictures folder as background."
Indeed, as well as art and illustration, the advent of AI has been shaking up the game industry too. For AI Week, we asked half a dozen indie game developers about the pros and cons of using generative AI.
Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.
