Turns out AI can even generate HTML5 games

It might be AI image generators that hog the headlines, but artificial intelligence can be used to create various types of content – several of them surprising. Not only are we seeing some increasingly detailed videos entirely generated using AI, but the tech is also being used to create games.

An X user has shared an entire workflow revealing how ChatGPT4o can be used to create simple interactive HTML5 games in just a few minutes, and the process is accessible even to those without prior coding experience. (Looking for more AI inspiration? Take a look at Creative Bloq's AI Week coverage.)

🔥#ChatGPT4o is insane, you can create small interactive HTML5 games in just a few minutes with no coding knowledge. 🔥Follow these thread, and I'll show you the entire workflow I set up. pic.twitter.com/hgWEOpKgOEJune 7, 2024

In a thread on X (above), Pierrick Chevallier explains how, with the help of a few tools including Photoshop and Illustrator, and AI tools MidJourney and ChatGPT, a fully functioning sprite-based game can be created in no time at all – and not even look terrible.

Once assets including the character sprite and background are downloaded, all Chevallier had to do was prompt ChatGPT to turn them into a game. "Act as an expert game developer in HTML5 canvas," begins the ChatGPT prompt. "I have a sprite sheet for an animated fox character with resting and running animations. I need an HTML5 canvas configuration with the following requirements: The game scene must measure 1400x933 pixels, be centered and use the background.jpg image from a pictures folder as background."

Indeed, as well as art and illustration, the advent of AI has been shaking up the game industry too. For AI Week, we asked half a dozen indie game developers about the pros and cons of using generative AI.