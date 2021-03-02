This creepy AI tool lets you animate your ancestors (if you dare)

Good news if you've wondered what your great-great-grandmother looked like when pulling a frown, or how much cheerier Victorian-era photos would look if their subjects actually cracked a smile every now and then. A new deepfake tool from ancestry site MyHeritage, aptly called Deep Nostalgia, is here to satisfy your creepy needs – and of course the internet lapped it up something rotten over the weekend.

The tool, which you can play about with on the brand's website, adds moving expressions to photos from a template of pre-recorded facial movements, finding the best one for the photo uploaded. That the service is absolutely free provides great marketing for My Heritage, although for any photographic creatives out there you'd probably be better off with our guide to the best photo-editing software currently out there.

Deep Nostalgia by @MyHeritage is a lot of fun. Here are results by Time-Travel Rephotography x Deep Nostalgia. Time-Travel Rephotography: https://t.co/qkUwJ8P2EbDeep Nostalgia API: https://t.co/mQSCNDl8dh pic.twitter.com/6ncItlrDVQFebruary 27, 2021 See more

So I wanted to know how the recent #DeepLearning facial animations services do with busts and decided to give that botched Christiano Ronaldo statue a spin. What ensued can only be summarised as #DeepNostalgia --> #DeeplyDisturbed. Sweet dreams! ;) pic.twitter.com/g2J0LV5DAiFebruary 27, 2021 See more

As you can see, netizens have used the Deep Nostalgia tool (which you can use here) to create GIF-like work encompassing legends of history, famous artworks, and absurdly creepy faces from the meme-o-sphere. Speaking of creepy, looking at these photos might remind Ghostbusters fans of the terrifying Gozer painting from Ghosbusters II. Ooh, shiver.

My contribution to the myheritage #deepnostalgia posts. pic.twitter.com/ejORicofb1February 28, 2021 See more

If you're more creeped out by privacy issues, then rest assured that MyHeritage will automatically delete any photos you upload. The maximum you can upload with the Deep Nostalgia tool is five, and note that it only works with faces, meaning you won't be able to make Bernie Sanders do the Floss or whatever.

Regardless, that should be more than enough if you're looking to edit photos of you and your current partner where one of you looks happier than the other, or if you want to rustle up a few scary deepfakes like these terrifying Tom Cruise TikToks.

