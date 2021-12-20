We bet you can’t get 10/10 on this AI Christmas movie quiz

There is nothing better than those cosy weekends in the lead up to Christmas where you can curl up on the couch and binge-watch all your favourite Christmas films. But how well do you know your Grinch from your Jack Skellington? This ingenious quiz will test your festive film knowledge.

TheToyZone's quiz challenges you to identify the Christmas movie in pieces of art. But there's a twist, as the images have been made by AI, resulting in abstract and surreal artwork – making this one of the coolest and most futuristic quizzes we've seen. If you feel inspired and want to create your own surreal art, make sure you check out our roundup of the best digital art software for creatives.

Can you work out what Christmas character this is? (Image credit: Wombo/TheToyZone)

TheToyZone compiled a list of words based on the most popular Christmas movies of all time, and then put them into an app called Dream by Wombo, which transformed the words into the artworks on the quiz.

We think that doing an AI-generated quiz is cool enough, but we also were surprised by how wonderful the artworks are. All the designs are quirky, colourful and somewhat beautiful, and the more you look at them the more you can see your Christmas favourite lurking within the image. We felt so inspired by this quiz that we wanted to see how artificial intelligence perceives Creative Bloq – and we were not disappointed.

This is what Creative Bloq looks like to AI (Image credit: Wombo)

Not to boast, but we did get full marks on the quiz, and according to TheToyZone that makes us, "Christmas champions". If you're hoping to revise some of those Christmas classics before the quiz, then why not treat yourself to Disney Plus, which has recently added a load of great festive titles to the platform. Or if you were hoping to have a go at creating your own AI masterpieces, but don't have the right device to download the app, then check out our roundup of the best Apple deals.

Read More: