8 must-know creative trends for 2022

It's that time of the year again. Time to reflect on the past 12 months and look towards what the next year will have in store for us. There's no denying that 2021 was, let's say, a bit of a rollercoaster, but in order to distract ourselves, let's delve into what brilliant potential 2022 has to offer the creative industries.

Depositphotos has revealed eight trends set to have a big influence on the creative world over the next 12 months, including everything from the '00s, the metaverse, psychadelic art, self-care, NFTs, popular colour schemes and content analytics. To see all the trends, check out the video below, then read on as we explore the highlights from Depositphotos' report.

"2022 is the year of contrast, where the future stands side by side with the past," says Depositphotos. And as trends from the '70s and '00s are resurfacing today, while we head into a new era of the metaverse, NFTs and cryptocurrency, it's hard to argue with that.

We can't say we were surprised by these trends. After all the talk about the metaverse, it would be rude not to include it when talking about 2022. And while we weren't expecting to see the '70s make a(nother) comeback, we are over-the-moon at the thought of all a year full of mid-century aesthetics jam-packed with vibrant tones, groovy fonts and good vibes.

We can't wait to see the revival of '70s psychedelia (Image credit: Depositphotos)

Depositphotos' well-designed roundup features styles, themes and processes for each predicted trend. We are also treated to a number of aptly designed graphics, example photos and colour scheme examples that all make for an aesthetically pleasing experience.

Of course, these are just predictions, so nothing is set in stone for 2022, but if this forecast is anything to go by, it looks like there's an exciting year of creativity and design innovation ahead. If you're looking for more inspiration, then why not check out next year's web design trends or five key UI/UX trends we're expecting in 2022.

