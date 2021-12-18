We can't get over how good Gran Turismo looks on PS5

Just when we think gaming is at its very best, it just keeps getting better. It was only a few months ago we saw Ride 4's breathtaking hyper-realistic graphics, and now another racing game is promising even more innovation and immersion.

Gran Turismo 7 (or GT7) is set to release on PlayStation 4 and 5 next March, and already there is loads of hype surrounding it and its incredibly immersive gaming experience. The creator of the series has revealed a handful of the racing game's innovative features in an exclusive video, and it is sparking plenty of excitement amongst the gaming community. Still haven't got your hands on a PlayStation 5 yet? Make sure you check out our guide on where to pre-order the PS5.

In a brand new behind-the-scenes video on YouTube, the creator of GT7, Kazunori Yamauchi, has said that "we've [GT7 team] have finally achieved a level of realism that's kind of tangible". Yamauchi goes on to describe how the game's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers will be used to recreate the feel of the breaks in the race cars. The game will also use ray tracing (an advanced light render graphic) to make the cars look even better, and we are seriously impressed by how hyper-realistic these cars look.

We would never have known this was not real

We can't quite fathom how well-designed these graphics are, and we think that Gran Turismo 7 might give Ride 4 a run for its money in terms of realism. It seems like users on Twitter are feeling just as impressed by the game as we are. One user tweeted, "Forza wishes it was this immersive," and another responded, "Might be the first racing game I buy in over a decade".

Despite all the exciting tech and new features in the game, it looks as though only the PlayStation 5 will be getting the full immersive experience. This means that PS4 gamers with the DualShock controller will miss out on the advanced tech in the DualSense controllers that come with the PS5, meaning that the experience will be less immersive for players with a PlayStation 4.

We can't wait to get our hands on a copy and see how these graphics and features are in action. But in the meantime, we will have to get our gaming fix via the best Nintendo Switch games. Or if you're craving a weekend in gaming to your heart's desire, then why not treat yourself to one of the best games consoles on the market?

