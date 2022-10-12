Apple's AirPods 2 have had ALREADY had a price cut in Amazon sale

By Georgia Coggan
published

Only released in September, you can get 10% off.

Apple AirPods Pro 2
(Image credit: Apple/Future Owns)

Apple's latest AirPods Pro iteration, the AirPods Pro 2nd generation has dropped to the lowest price we've seen, thanks to the current Amazon sale. Only released in September, you can get a very-nice-indeed 10 per cent off, bringing them down to $223.24 from $249 (opens in new tab)

Previously, the AirPods Pro 2 have been on sale for $232 so this is $10 less than the previous lowest price. What a win. Featuring Active Noise Cancellation, a MagSafe Charging Case and all the other features you'd expect from the latest earbuds, this deal is well worth snapping up. 

Need something slightly different? See our iPad Prime Day live blog for all the hottest iPad deals today. 

(opens in new tab)

AirPods Pro 2: $249 $223.24 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 10%: The biggest price cut we've seen on the latest AirPods Pro 2, this will save you an extra $10 on the previous lowest price. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Not in the US? See the cheapest AirPods deals where you are.

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia Coggan is currently Creative Bloq's Acting Deputy Editor. Georgia started her freelance career working for CB in 2018, and since then has worked across the site on news, ecom, SEO content... basically anything and everything. Now covering the Dep Ed role for three months, Georgia is a slave to the style guide, a logo geek and loves all things London Underground (its branding history, and not at rush hour). 

Topics
Apple
deals

Related articles