Apple's AirPods 2 have had ALREADY had a price cut in Amazon sale

Apple's latest AirPods Pro iteration, the AirPods Pro 2nd generation has dropped to the lowest price we've seen, thanks to the current Amazon sale. Only released in September, you can get a very-nice-indeed 10 per cent off, bringing them down to $223.24 from $249 (opens in new tab).

Previously, the AirPods Pro 2 have been on sale for $232 so this is $10 less than the previous lowest price. What a win. Featuring Active Noise Cancellation, a MagSafe Charging Case and all the other features you'd expect from the latest earbuds, this deal is well worth snapping up.

Need something slightly different? See our iPad Prime Day live blog for all the hottest iPad deals today.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2: $249 $223.24 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 10%: The biggest price cut we've seen on the latest AirPods Pro 2, this will save you an extra $10 on the previous lowest price.

Not in the US? See the cheapest AirPods deals where you are.

Read more: